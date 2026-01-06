GPS III at Buckley Space Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On January 6, 2026, GPS III Space Vehicle 10 was loaded aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Buckley Space Force Base, Colorado. The GPS constellation remains one of the most widely relied-upon capabilities fielded by the Department of Defense, supporting global joint operations and enabling essential services across aviation, communications, finance, agriculture, scientific research, and countless everyday technologies. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Amanda Flower)