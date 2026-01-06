Pathfinders Celebrate the Season with Local Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Santa Claus and his helpers assigned to the 420th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) speak with children at Welford and Wickham Primary School, England, Dec. 16, 2025. The 420th MUNS collaborated with schools near RAF Welford to bring some holiday cheer to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)