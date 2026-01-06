(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pathfinders Celebrate the Season with Local Students

    Pathfinders Celebrate the Season with Local Students

    RAF WELFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.15.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Children speak with Pathfinders assigned to the 420th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) at Stockcross Primary School, England, Dec. 16, 2025. The 420th MUNS collaborated with schools near RAF Welford to bring some holiday cheer to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 15:01
    Photo ID: 9470592
    VIRIN: 251216-F-KS661-1005
    Resolution: 4822x3215
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: RAF WELFORD, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pathfinders Celebrate the Season with Local Students [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    RAF Welford
    420th Munitions Squadron
    420th MUNS

