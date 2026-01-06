Pathfinders Celebrate the Season with Local Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Children speak with Pathfinders assigned to the 420th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) at Stockcross Primary School, England, Dec. 16, 2025. The 420th MUNS collaborated with schools near RAF Welford to bring some holiday cheer to the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)