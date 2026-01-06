F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at the Airpower Over Hampton Roads Airshow 2025

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs at the Airpower Over Hampton Roads Airshow 2025, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, April 27th, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 14:45
|Photo ID:
|9470585
|VIRIN:
|260107-F-ED409-1203
|Resolution:
|4191x2794
|Size:
|486.51 KB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
