    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at the Airpower Over Hampton Roads Airshow 2025 [Image 49 of 51]

    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at the Airpower Over Hampton Roads Airshow 2025

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman 

    1st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs the heritage flight in formation with a WWII era P-51 Mustang at the Airpower Over Hampton Roads Airshow 2025, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, April 27th, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 14:45
    Photo ID: 9470586
    VIRIN: 260107-F-ED409-1200
    Resolution: 4841x3227
    Size: 647.19 KB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at the Airpower Over Hampton Roads Airshow 2025 [Image 51 of 51], by SSgt Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-22 Raptor
    Airshow
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team

