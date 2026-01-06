F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team performs at the Airpower Over Hampton Roads Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team pilot and commander, performs at the Airpower Over Hampton Roads Airshow 2025, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA, April 27th, 2025. The F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration showcases the unmatched maneuverability of the airframe by executing a series of combat maneuvers to inspire Americans and their allies, and deter foreign adversaries. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Bowman)