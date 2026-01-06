Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to Space Delta 5 conduct military planning Dec. 18, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Space Delta 5 supports and presents combat-ready forces to command and control the Combined Space Operations Center, which closes blue kill chains by delivering space-enabled effects—including GPS, missile warning and electromagnetic interference detection—to the Joint Force.