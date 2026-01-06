Date Taken: 12.18.2025 Date Posted: 01.07.2026 13:19 Photo ID: 9470313 VIRIN: 251218-X-OF297-1009 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 13.3 MB Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIF., CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Space Force Guardian assigned to the Combined Space Operations Center monitors a computer workstation. [Image 7 of 7], by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.