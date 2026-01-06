(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Space Force Guardians assigned to Space Delta 5 monitor a computer workstation.

    Space Force Guardians assigned to Space Delta 5 monitor a computer workstation.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIF., CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Guardians assigned to Space Delta 5 monitor computer workstations Dec. 18, 2025, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Space Delta 5 supports and presents combat-ready forces to command and control the Combined Space Operations Center, which closes blue kill chains by delivering space-enabled effects—including GPS, missile warning and electromagnetic interference detection—to the Joint Force.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 13:19
    Photo ID: 9470308
    VIRIN: 251218-X-OF297-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIF., CALIFORNIA, US
