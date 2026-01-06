(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dover Duties Public Affairs

    Dover Duties Public Affairs

    DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann 

    436th Airlift Wing

    436th Airlift Wing leadership discuss their experience during the Dover Duties immersion tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 19, 2025. This hands-on experience provided insight into daily public affairs responsibilities. "It was really cool to see another job's perspective and how they contribute to the mission here at Dover," Gentry shared. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026
    Photo ID: 9470086
    VIRIN: 251219-F-IN607-1143
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: DELAWARE, US
