Dover Duties Public Affairs

436th Airlift Wing leadership discuss their experience during the Dover Duties immersion tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 19, 2025. This hands-on experience provided insight into daily public affairs responsibilities. “It was really cool to see another job’s perspective and how they contribute to the mission here at Dover,” Gentry shared. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)