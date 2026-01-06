Dover Duties Public Affairs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cory Gentry, 9th Airlift Squadron host aviation resource management technician, captures an official photo of Senior Airman Amanda Jett, 436th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist, during Dover Duties immersion tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 19, 2025. The immersion tour allowed participants to learn the fundamentals of photography utilized by public affairs. “It was really cool to see another job’s perspective and how they contribute to the mission here at Dover,” Gentry shared. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)