    Dover Duties Public Affairs [Image 8 of 9]

    Dover Duties Public Affairs

    DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Mauricio Campino, 436th Airlift Wing public affairs photographer, works with 436th Airlift Wing leadership and Airman 1st Class Cory Gentry, 9th Airlift Squadron host aviation resource management technician, to review their work from an official photo studio session during a Dover Duties immersion tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 19, 2025. Their training focused on the technical standards required for official photos. “It was really cool to see another job’s perspective and how they contribute to the mission here at Dover,” Gentry shared. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover Duties Public Affairs [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

