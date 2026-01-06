Dover Duties Public Affairs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mauricio Campino, 436th Airlift Wing public affairs photographer, works with 436th Airlift Wing leadership and Airman 1st Class Cory Gentry, 9th Airlift Squadron host aviation resource management technician, to review their work from an official photo studio session during a Dover Duties immersion tour on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 19, 2025. Their training focused on the technical standards required for official photos. “It was really cool to see another job’s perspective and how they contribute to the mission here at Dover,” Gentry shared. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)