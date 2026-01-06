(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USASAC retirements [Image 2 of 2]

    USASAC retirements

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Sarah Zaler 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command G8 division chief Wendy Zimmerman, left, presents Cynthia Ensinger with a Hex Sign certificate during her retirement ceremony Dec. 19, 2025, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. Ensinger, a financial specialist, retired after 16 years at USASAC and 30 total years of government service. Hex signs are a form of folk art that originated with the Pennsylvania Dutch in the mid-1880s and are traditionally presented to departing USASAC employees in appreciation of their service. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 10:30
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, USASAC retirements [Image 2 of 2], by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usasac
    retirement
    hex sign
    pennsylvania dutch

