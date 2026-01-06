USASAC retirements

U.S. Army Security Assistance Command G8 division chief Wendy Zimmerman, left, presents Cynthia Ensinger with a Hex Sign certificate during her retirement ceremony Dec. 19, 2025, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. Ensinger, a financial specialist, retired after 16 years at USASAC and 30 total years of government service. Hex signs are a form of folk art that originated with the Pennsylvania Dutch in the mid-1880s and are traditionally presented to departing USASAC employees in appreciation of their service. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 10:30
|Photo ID:
|9469965
|VIRIN:
|251219-A-IF990-1007
|Resolution:
|3936x2624
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
