USASAC retirements

U.S. Army Security Assistance Command G8 division chief Wendy Zimmerman, left, presents Cynthia Ensinger with a Hex Sign certificate during her retirement ceremony Dec. 19, 2025, in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. Ensinger, a financial specialist, retired after 16 years at USASAC and 30 total years of government service. Hex signs are a form of folk art that originated with the Pennsylvania Dutch in the mid-1880s and are traditionally presented to departing USASAC employees in appreciation of their service. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)