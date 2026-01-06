USASAC retirements

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marcellus Moore, a supply technician with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, holds his Meritorious Civilian Service medal certificate alongside division chief Koren Scates, left, and branch chief Cassandre Paley during his retirement luncheon Dec. 18, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Moore retired after 12 years at USASAC and 50 total years of government civilian and military service. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)