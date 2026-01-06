(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport Following Seven-Month Deployment [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport Following Seven-Month Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO, Ca. (Jan. 6, 2026) - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) enters the San Diego Bay Jan. 6, 2026. Fitzgerald returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego following operations in the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleets, and was greeted by Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet upon its arrival. The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara L. Eshleman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 19:45
    Photo ID: 9469669
    VIRIN: 260106-N-EV253-2298
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport Following Seven-Month Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport Following Seven-Month Deployment
    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport Following Seven-Month Deployment
    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport Following Seven-Month Deployment
    USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport Following Seven-Month Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Fitzgerald
    DDG 62
    San Diego Bay
    CNSP
    RTHP
    SWOBOSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery