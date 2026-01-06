USS Fitzgerald Returns to Homeport Following Seven-Month Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (Jan. 6, 2026) - Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, greets Cmdr. Paul F. Richardson III, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), as the ship enters the San Diego Bay Jan. 6, 2026. USS Fitzgerald returns to its homeport of Naval Base San Diego following operations in the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleets. The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara L. Eshleman)