USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

A U.S. Sailor, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), stands watch on the bridge during a replenishment-at-sea with Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 30, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)