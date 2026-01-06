U.S. Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), handle the phone-and-distance line on the foc’sle during a replenishment-at-sea with Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 30, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 16:33
|Photo ID:
|9469444
|VIRIN:
|251230-N-VA915-1080
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Stockdale conducts routine operations [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.