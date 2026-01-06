Boots on the Ground: EOD Airmen Work Shoulder to Shoulder After Texas Floods

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen from multiple units deployed to Kerrville, Texas, following catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River, supporting search and recovery operations alongside local and state responders. Working in hazardous conditions, the Airmen applied operational planning, risk management, and technical expertise to help recover victims, provide closure to families, and demonstrate service before self during a time of profound community need. (Photo via Courtesy Assets)