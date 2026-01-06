Boots on the Ground: EOD Airmen Work Shoulder to Shoulder After Texas Floods

Photo By Alexandra Broughton | Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen from multiple units deployed to Kerrville, Texas, following catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River, supporting search and recovery operations alongside local and state responders. Working in hazardous conditions, the Airmen applied operational planning, risk management, and technical expertise to help recover victims, provide closure to families, and demonstrate service before self during a time of profound community need. (Photo Courtesy of CMSgt Jason A. Luckenbaugh) see less | View Image Page

When catastrophic flooding swept through Kerrville, Texas and neighboring communities along the Guadalupe River in early July, homes were ripped from their foundations and miles of riverbank were buried under debris. As families searched for missing loved ones, calls for assistance echoed across Texas. Within hours, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen mobilized to support search and recovery operations.

Volunteers from teams including the 7th EOD Flight, 902d EOD Flight, 433rd Reserve EOD Flight, Headquarters Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, and EOD Homebuying arrived to find a community still organizing its response amid overwhelming devastation.

“Everywhere you looked was absolute destruction,” described Chief Master Sgt. Jason Luckenbaugh, Civil Engineer Major Functional Manager, AFIMSC. “Cars were in the river, houses were in the river—people’s lives were destroyed. I’ve done two tours in Iraq and three in Afghanistan, and I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The Airmen quickly focused on strengthening coordination efforts already in progress. Drawing on the planning, communication, and risk-management practices refined in demanding operational environments, they helped organize search maps and establish shared situational awareness, enabling sustained operations over multiple days.

“We are no strangers to working in austere environments searching for things nobody wants to find,” said TSgt Seth LaMountain, EOD Craftsman, 433rd CES. “A small community close to home was devastated by a natural disaster and needed help searching for and recovering missing persons. All of us wanted to help the families of missing people find closure.” The work demanded technical skill and emotional resolve, as every recovery represented a family waiting for answers.

EOD teams searched debris fields and challenging terrain along multiple sections of the river. Conditions were often hazardous, with unstable ground, submerged dangers, and recurring storms that caused river levels to rise rapidly. “We immediately got to work, digging through the rubble, some piles were over 20 feet high of trees, parts of houses, whatever flowed down the river,” said Luckenbaugh.

Luckenbaugh recalled a recovery in which a family was present when remains were located. The team paused, joining the family in a brief moment of prayer. “All of us had to turn our heads as we all got a little choked up -- most of us are fathers,” Luckenbaugh said. “That was definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life, but it was also one of the most rewarding at the same time. We gave that family closure.”

The volunteers’ professionalism and steady presence reinforced strong coordination with local and state officials. “After a few days, the Emergency Operations Center labeled us as their ‘go-to’ team,” said Senior Master Sgt. David Dickey, Senior Enlisted Leader, 902d CES. “When follow-on flooding occurred and search and recovery efforts were paused, our team was the only one allowed to continue searching for human remains.”

According to Dickey, EOD volunteers assisted in the recovery of eight victims during the operation. Staff Sgt. James M. Gonzales, EOD superintendent, 433rd CES, also noted the return of two personal artifacts to family members—small items that helped “restore small but meaningful pieces of what was lost during the disaster.”

LaMountain reflected on a pattern he has witnessed during emergency responses nationwide, with Kerrville being no exception: “I’ve responded to numerous stateside critical incidents—natural disasters, terrorist attacks, active shooter incidents,” he said. “Every time, what stands out is seeing communities come together to support one another.”

That sense of unity was evident along the riverbanks, where EOD Airmen worked side by side with local first responders and civilian volunteers, sharing tools, information, and long hours—bound not by uniform, but by a collective commitment to help.

Reflecting on the shared mission, Dickey emphasized the example set by the Airmen who volunteered alongside the community.

“We worked shoulder to shoulder with civilians from all over the country who showed up simply to help,” he said. “In the face of tragedy, these Airmen embodied what service before self truly means. The bravery and selflessness displayed by this group was nothing short of remarkable.”