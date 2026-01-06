(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boots on the Ground: EOD Airmen Work Shoulder to Shoulder After Texas Floods [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Boots on the Ground: EOD Airmen Work Shoulder to Shoulder After Texas Floods

    UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Alexandra Broughton 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen from multiple units deployed to Kerrville, Texas, following catastrophic flooding along the Guadalupe River, supporting search and recovery operations alongside local and state responders. Working in hazardous conditions, the Airmen applied operational planning, risk management, and technical expertise to help recover victims, provide closure to families, and demonstrate service before self during a time of profound community need. (hoto Courtesy of CMSgt Jason A. Luckenbaugh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 16:30
    Photo ID: 9469441
    VIRIN: 260106-O-FN095-1624
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boots on the Ground: EOD Airmen Work Shoulder to Shoulder After Texas Floods [Image 5 of 5], by Alexandra Broughton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boots on the Ground: EOD Airmen Work Shoulder to Shoulder After Texas Floods
    Boots on the Ground: EOD Airmen Work Shoulder to Shoulder After Texas Floods
    Boots on the Ground: EOD Airmen Work Shoulder to Shoulder After Texas Floods
    Boots on the Ground: EOD Airmen Work Shoulder to Shoulder After Texas Floods
    Boots on the Ground: EOD Airmen Work Shoulder to Shoulder After Texas Floods

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Boots on the Ground: EOD Airmen Work Shoulder to Shoulder After Texas Floods

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery