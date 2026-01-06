DLA Troop Support charts modernization course, pitching AI and digital workforce solutions to drive Warfighter readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Deputy Commander Christopher Mosher discusses the future of military logistics with Director of Business Process Support Kelvin Picorelli and Deputy Director of Operations and Plans Patrick “Spike” Owens following a series of innovative presentations focused on Artificial Intelligence and digital workforce solutions. The "Creating Innovative Navigators Course" was attended by leaders from across DLA Troop Support to address how to advance the annual operating plan.