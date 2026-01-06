(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DLA Troop Support charts modernization course, pitching AI and digital workforce solutions to drive Warfighter readiness

    DLA Troop Support charts modernization course, pitching AI and digital workforce solutions to drive Warfighter readiness

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Participants in the "Creating Innovative Navigators Course" presents their team's proposal to DLA Troop Support leadership. The course culminated in a series of presentations where teams pitched innovative solutions focused on using AI and digital tools to solve real-world logistics problems and enhance the agency's core mission of supporting the Warfighter.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
