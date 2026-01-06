(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Replenishment-at-sea [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Replenishment-at-sea

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), recieves pallets from fast-combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) during a replenishment-at-sea while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 30, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9469324
    VIRIN: 251230-N-KP948-1202
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Replenishment-at-sea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Replenishment-at-sea
    USS Thomas Hudner
    DDG 116
    U.S. Navy

