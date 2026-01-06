USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Flight Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50, lowers a pallet on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116), during a vertical replenishment with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Pobert E. Peary (T-AKE-5) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 30, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)