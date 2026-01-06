USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Helicopter Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50, opens an MH-60R Sea Hawk tail for routine maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 31, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)