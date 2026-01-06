(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Helicopter Maintenance

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Helicopter Maintenance

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.31.2025

    USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116)

    A U.S. Navy Sailor, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50, opens an MH-60R Sea Hawk tail for routine maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 31, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 15:26
    Photo ID: 9469323
    VIRIN: 251231-N-KP948-1036
    Resolution: 5450x3633
    Size: 934 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    This work, USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) Helicopter Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MH-60R
    USS Thomas Hudner
    DDG 116
    HSM 50
    Helicopter

