PWD Sigonella honors Joe Fiorenza during his retirement ceremony

Realty Specialist Joe Fiorenza cuts a cake as Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy Public Works Department employees honors him during his retirement ceremony. PWD Sigonella recognizes Fiorenza’s positive impact, exemplary contributions, and his long-standing commitment of 46 years to public service. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by PWD Sigonella.)
01.05.2026
01.06.2026
|9468911
|260106-N-N2115-1014
|4032x3024
|3.37 MB
SIGONELLA, IT
|2
|0
