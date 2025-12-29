PWD Sigonella honors Joe Fiorenza during his retirement ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Seth Cochran, Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy Public Works Officer presents a plaque to Realty Specialist Joe Fiorenza as they honors him during his retirement ceremony. PWD Sigonella recognizes Fiorenza’s positive impact, exemplary contributions, and his long-standing commitment of 46 years to public service. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by PWD Sigonella.)