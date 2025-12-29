(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PWD Sigonella honors Joe Fiorenza during his retirement ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PWD Sigonella honors Joe Fiorenza during his retirement ceremony

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    01.05.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy Public Works Department employees pose for a group photo with Realty Specialist Joe Fiorenza as they honors him during his retirement ceremony. PWD Sigonella recognizes Fiorenza’s positive impact, exemplary contributions, and his long-standing commitment of 46 years to public service. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy photo by PWD Sigonella.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 07:51
    Photo ID: 9468910
    VIRIN: 260106-N-N2115-1013
    Resolution: 3624x1964
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PWD Sigonella honors Joe Fiorenza during his retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Sigonella
    public works department
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    US Navy

