USS McFAUL Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

260103-N-HY958-8756 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 3, 2026) U.S. Sailors heave a line from the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7) during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74). McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)