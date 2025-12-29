USS McFAUL Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260103-N-HY958-1871 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 3, 2026) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Areyanna Riley, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), conducts a safety brief prior to a replenishment-at-sea. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)