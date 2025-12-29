USS McFAUL Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260103-N-HY958-2497 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 3, 2026) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jackson Campbell and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Joe Florio, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), fire a shot line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7). McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)