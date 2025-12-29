(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS McFAUL Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    USS McFAUL Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.03.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Aubree Miller 

    USS McFaul (DDG 74)

    260103-N-HY958-2497 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 3, 2026) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jackson Campbell and Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Joe Florio, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), fire a shot line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7). McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist Aubree Miller)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 03:45
    Photo ID: 9468858
    VIRIN: 260103-N-HY958-2497
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS McFAUL Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Aubree Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA
    CENTCOM

