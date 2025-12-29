Travis Air Force Base Building Photos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Westwind Inn is located near the intersection of Travis Ave and Burgan Boulevard across from Travis Bowl on Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 29, 2025. The inn’s mission is to provide first class affordable accommodations to Team Travis and combat lodging support world-wide through superior customer service and hospitality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)