    Travis Air Force Base Building Photos [Image 2 of 4]

    Travis Air Force Base Building Photos

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    The Mitchell Memorial Library is located near the intersection of Travis Ave and First Street across from the Westwind Inn on Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 29, 2025. The library provides mission support to the military, voluntary and professional education and serves as a resource to provide quality of life support for the Travis community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 18:36
    Photo ID: 9468661
    VIRIN: 251229-F-OY799-1015
    Resolution: 6826x4556
    Size: 8.82 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis Air Force Base Building Photos [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Library
    USAF
    Airmen

