Travis Air Force Base Building Photos

The Mitchell Memorial Library is located near the intersection of Travis Ave and First Street across from the Westwind Inn on Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 29, 2025. The library provides mission support to the military, voluntary and professional education and serves as a resource to provide quality of life support for the Travis community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)