The Travis Bowling Alley is located near the intersection of Travis Ave and Burgan Boulevard across from the Westwind Inn on Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 29, 2025. Travis Bowl offers fun and affordable family entertainment with numerous programs and events for every level bowler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 18:36
|Photo ID:
|9468666
|VIRIN:
|251229-F-OY799-1019
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|9.57 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis Air Force Base Building Photos [Image 4 of 4], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.