NUWC Division Newport’s role in developing undersea robotic autonomous systems focus of visit by Submarine Group Two commander

Rear Adm. Melvin Smith (from left) receives a briefing from Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s David Gleeson, an oceanographer in the Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department, as Commanding Officer Capt. Kevin Behm and Technical Director Marie Bussiere listen, during a visit to the warfare center on Dec. 11, 2025. Smith received briefings on NUWC Division Newport’s industry partnerships and unique facility capabilities.