    NUWC Division Newport’s role in developing undersea robotic autonomous systems focus of visit by Submarine Group Two commander [Image 2 of 2]

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Nicholas Froment 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Rear Adm. Melvin Smith (right), commander of Submarine Group Two, chats with Eric Simone (from left), director of programs for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department, Technical Director Marie Bussiere, Commanding Officer Capt. Kevin Behm, and Executive Officer Cmdr. Daniel Miller, during his visit to warfare center on Dec. 11, 2025. Smith was briefed on NUWC Division Newport’s development and delivery of undersea robotic autonomous systems capabilities to the U.S. Navy fleet.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 16:03
    VIRIN: 251211-N-PV362-2013
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    This work, NUWC Division Newport’s role in developing undersea robotic autonomous systems focus of visit by Submarine Group Two commander [Image 2 of 2], by Nicholas Froment, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarine Group Two
    Fleet Readiness
    Warfighter Support
    NUWC Division Newport
    26-01
    Undersea robotic autonomous systems

