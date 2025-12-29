NUWC Division Newport’s role in developing undersea robotic autonomous systems focus of visit by Submarine Group Two commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Melvin Smith (right), commander of Submarine Group Two, chats with Eric Simone (from left), director of programs for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department, Technical Director Marie Bussiere, Commanding Officer Capt. Kevin Behm, and Executive Officer Cmdr. Daniel Miller, during his visit to warfare center on Dec. 11, 2025. Smith was briefed on NUWC Division Newport’s development and delivery of undersea robotic autonomous systems capabilities to the U.S. Navy fleet.