Photo By Nicholas Froment | Rear Adm. Melvin Smith (from left) receives a briefing from Naval Undersea Warfare...... read more read more Photo By Nicholas Froment | Rear Adm. Melvin Smith (from left) receives a briefing from Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s David Gleeson, an oceanographer in the Undersea Warfare Platforms and Payload Integration Department, as Commanding Officer Capt. Kevin Behm and Technical Director Marie Bussiere listen, during a visit to the warfare center on Dec. 11, 2025. Smith received briefings on NUWC Division Newport’s industry partnerships and unique facility capabilities. see less | View Image Page

NUWC Division Newport's role in developing undersea robotic autonomous systems focus of visit by Submarine Group Two commander

NEWPORT, R.I. – Rear Adm. Melvin R. Smith, commander of Submarine Group Two, visited the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport on Dec. 11, delivering a message of gratitude to the workforce during the command’s holiday cookie party before receiving a series of briefings on emerging undersea technologies.



Smith oversees the U.S. Navy’s Undersea Hybrid Fleet Executive Steering Group — a group focused on the development and delivery of undersea robotic autonomous systems (URAS) capabilities to the fleet. He toured the command to gain a deeper understanding of NUWC’s role in system development, fielding and associated C4I (command, control, communications, computers and intelligence) capabilities.



Smith’s time spent with Division Newport employees at the command’s holiday party set the tone for the visit. Standing among tables of desserts and surrounded by civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, U.S. Sailors and support staff, Smith underscored how much of the Navy’s operational success begins in places like Division Newport — long before a system is delivered to the fleet.



“There’s a debt of gratitude that the nation has for the work that you do here,” Smith said. “It’s largely unsung — the end product of your research — the capabilities, the vehicles, the tools, the things that we put into the warfighters’ hands. [Sailors] often don’t have the tale that goes all the way back to where it began.”



Smith said that while new systems often receive attention when they reach milestones or deployment, the foundational research that makes these advances possible rarely receives the public recognition it deserves.



“The big brains, the engineers in here, the smart people in here — they grind it out to figure how to go from the realm of the possible to reality,” he said.



Smith acknowledged that only a fraction of the technical concepts explored and researched at Division Newport will transition into operational capability.



“The hundred things you research, contrasted to the two or three that actually make it across the finish line — there are multitudes of successes connected to that,” he said. “I regret that we don’t connect those dots more often, that we don’t come back and say how much we appreciate what you’re doing. That’s why it’s valuable to be here now — to look you all in the eyes and say thank you.”



Smith finished his remarks by making a commitment to connect the dots back to the team at Division Newport.



“I’ll do my part to do a better job — so, when we’re sitting there looking at the new, shiny thing that’s being delivered, I’ll offer some thoughts, as well as solicit the round of applause that connects back to those who started it.”



Following the cookie party, Smith joined Commanding Officer Capt. Kevin Behm, Technical Director Marie Bussiere and senior leaders for a detailed command overview that included information on the 10 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) warfare centers, industry partnerships and unique facility capabilities such as the command’s “virtual submarine,” used for fleet exercises and combat systems testing.



He then received classified briefings from technical experts across the command before concluding with a waterfront tour focused on Experimental Payload Group (EPG) capabilities.



Smith, a career submariner and former commanding officer of the USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23), assumed command of Submarine Group Two in June after serving as Deputy J3 at U.S. Strategic Command.



“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to walk your spaces and gain an appreciation for all of the good work done here,” he said. “And thank you for the opportunity to gain a better understanding of what could be possible.”



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Kevin Behm, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.