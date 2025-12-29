Group Photo during the Stryker Maintainer and Maintenance Manager Subject Matter Expert Exchange with Royal Thai Army partners in Chon Buri Province, Thailand, Dec. 1–19, 2025. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 15:29
|Photo ID:
|9468464
|VIRIN:
|251219-D-A3555-6992
|Resolution:
|1143x853
|Size:
|368.89 KB
|Location:
|CHON BURI, TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardsmen participate in Stryker Maintainer and Maintenance Manager Exchange [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Guardsmen participate in Stryker Maintainer and Maintenance Manager Exchange
No keywords found.