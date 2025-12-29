(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guardsmen participate in Stryker Maintainer and Maintenance Manager Exchange [Image 1 of 2]

    Guardsmen participate in Stryker Maintainer and Maintenance Manager Exchange

    CHON BURI, THAILAND

    12.12.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Chief Warrant Officer Four Ricky Thomas, exchange lead and shop superintendent at the Washington Army National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Sites, provides instruction during a classroom portion of the Stryker Maintainer and Maintenance Manager Subject Matter Expert Exchange with Royal Thai Army partners in Chon Buri Province, Thailand, Dec. 1–19, 2025. (Courtesy Photo)

