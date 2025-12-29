Perseverance through it all

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Kindler, front left, 92nd Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor trainer, reviews weapon cleaning instructions given by Staff Sgt. Matt Breeden, front right, 92nd Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, at the Spokane County Sheriff Training Center in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 21, 2025. CATM instructors are responsible for the training and certification of Airmen; instructor trainers certify that the instructors are properly teaching the correct tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)