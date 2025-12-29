(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Perseverance through it all [Image 6 of 9]

    Perseverance through it all

    SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Kindler, 92nd Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor trainer, poses for a photo at the Spokane County Sheriff Training Center in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 21, 2025. The bright red CATM hat helps distinguish instructors from students during the firing portion of the class. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    VIRIN: 250821-F-TJ635-1070
    This work, Perseverance through it all [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

