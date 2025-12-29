Perseverance through it all

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Kindler, 92nd Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor trainer, poses for a photo at the Spokane County Sheriff Training Center in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 21, 2025. The bright red CATM hat helps distinguish instructors from students during the firing portion of the class. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)