Perseverance through it all

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Combat arms instructors wear a distinctive instructor patch shown here on the right arm of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Kindler, 92nd Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor trainer, at the Spokane County Sheriff Training Center in Spokane, Washington, Aug. 21, 2025. CATM instructors are responsible for the training and certification of Airmen; instructor trainers certify that the instructors are properly teaching the correct tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)