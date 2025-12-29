Navy Band Southwest’s 2025 Holiday Concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MU3 Laura Saylor, MU3 Matt Fitzsimmons, MU2 Kevin Clancy, MU3 Garrett Gauvin, and MUC Travis Stanley (pictured L to R) perform at Navy Band Southwest’s annual Holiday Concert.

Navy Band Southwest, under the direction of Lieutenant Commander Matthew Shea, presented their annual Holiday Concert held at Point Loma Nazarene University on December 18, 2025. The concert featured Navy Band Southwest’s wind ensemble, big band, woodwind quintet, and popular music group.