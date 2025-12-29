(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band Southwest’s 2025 Holiday Concert [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy Band Southwest’s 2025 Holiday Concert

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malaysia Billman 

    Navy Band Southwest

    MU2 Sam Detweiler and MU2 Ashley Pollock perform as featured soloists at Navy Band Southwest’s annual Holiday Concert.
    Navy Band Southwest, under the direction of Lieutenant Commander Matthew Shea, presented their annual Holiday Concert held at Point Loma Nazarene University on December 18, 2025. The concert featured Navy Band Southwest’s wind ensemble, big band, woodwind quintet, and popular music group.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 12:35
    Photo ID: 9468234
    VIRIN: 251218-N-LB807-8765
    Resolution: 5970x3980
    Size: 11.22 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Southwest’s 2025 Holiday Concert [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

