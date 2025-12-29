Navy Band Southwest’s 2025 Holiday Concert

MU2 Chris O’Brien, MU3 Chris Wurst, and MU3 Laura Saylor perform Leroy Anderson’s “Bugler’s Holiday” at Navy Band Southwest’s annual Holiday Concert.
Navy Band Southwest, under the direction of Lieutenant Commander Matthew Shea, presented their annual Holiday Concert held at Point Loma Nazarene University on December 18, 2025. The concert featured Navy Band Southwest’s wind ensemble, big band, woodwind quintet, and popular music group.
