GTA Nature Photos

A vehicle that was once used for target practice sits at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 30, 2025. The 7th Army Training Command’s Intergraded Training Area Management works with the German Bundesforst to protect and sustain the environment in GTA. An important Natura 2000 site in Bavaria, GTA is home to hundreds of plant and animal species. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)