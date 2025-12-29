GTA Nature Photos

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Wolf Hunter's Chapel, originally built in the 17th century after local hunter was injured by a wolf and rescued by his son, fell into ruin and by the 1960s, was almost completely demolished. However in 1967, the Grafenwoehr Federal Forestry Office restored the building and it remains preserved at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 30, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)