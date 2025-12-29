(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GTA Nature Photos [Image 3 of 4]

    GTA Nature Photos

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The Wolf Hunter's Chapel, originally built in the 17th century after local hunter was injured by a wolf and rescued by his son, fell into ruin and by the 1960s, was almost completely demolished. However in 1967, the Grafenwoehr Federal Forestry Office restored the building and it remains preserved at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 30, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 06:28
    Photo ID: 9468054
    VIRIN: 251230-A-FT253-1053
    Resolution: 6293x4195
    Size: 17.65 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GTA Nature Photos [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

