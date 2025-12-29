(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GTA Nature Photos [Image 4 of 4]

    GTA Nature Photos

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A fox waits for traffic before crossing the street at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Dec. 30, 2025. The 7th Army Training Command’s Intergraded Training Area Management works with the German Bundesforst to protect and sustain the environment in GTA. An important Natura 2000 site in Bavaria, GTA is home to hundreds of plant and animal species. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 06:28
    Photo ID: 9468052
    VIRIN: 251230-A-FT253-1108
    Resolution: 2765x4148
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

